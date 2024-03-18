Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.41 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.