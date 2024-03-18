Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 509.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a market cap of $710.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

