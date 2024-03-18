Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $130.99 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.82%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

