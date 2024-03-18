Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

