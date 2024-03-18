Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $373.23 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.52.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

