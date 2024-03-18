Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $249.40 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $230.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

