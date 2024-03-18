Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,458,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,888 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 91,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

