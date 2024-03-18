Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,569.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,291.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,392.81 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

