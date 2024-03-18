Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 421,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $208,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,548 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.94 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $547.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

