Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,778,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,557,000 after buying an additional 751,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

