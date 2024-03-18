Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

MMM stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

