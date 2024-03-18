Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.