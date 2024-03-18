Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.