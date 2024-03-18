Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Rises By 14.5%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $244.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

