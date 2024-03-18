Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Expands By 7.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $458.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.34. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $525.03.
About Keyence
