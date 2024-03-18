Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Expands By 7.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $458.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.34. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $525.03.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

