Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increases By 14.6%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 97,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.