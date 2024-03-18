Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.53 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $149.80 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

