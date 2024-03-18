Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.20 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

