Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

