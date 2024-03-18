Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 240,564 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $176,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.