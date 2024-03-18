Nordea Investment Management AB Has $184.62 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,973 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $184,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 229,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.57 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

