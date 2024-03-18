Nordea Investment Management AB Has $131.44 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $131,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS opened at $74.16 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

