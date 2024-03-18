NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $488,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $441,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.