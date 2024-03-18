Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,019 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

NFLX opened at $605.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.73 and its 200-day moving average is $477.80. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

