Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $51.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

