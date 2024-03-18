Minerva Surgical (UTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

