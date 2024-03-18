Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 455.0 days.

Lithium Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LITRF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Lithium Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Lithium Royalty Company Profile

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company's royalty portfolio consists of 34 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 28 properties in development or exploration. Its portfolio focuses on mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States.

