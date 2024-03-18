Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

