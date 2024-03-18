Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Liberty Gold Trading Down 3.0 %
Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
