Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Buys A$382,954.59 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Free Report) insider James Boyle acquired 90,533 shares of Liberty Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.23 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$382,954.59 ($253,612.31).

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

