Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 983.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of LNZNF opened at $29.22 on Monday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
