KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $164,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

