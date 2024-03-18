KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KATITAS Price Performance
KATITAS stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. KATITAS has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.50.
About KATITAS
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KATITAS
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for KATITAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KATITAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.