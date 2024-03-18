KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KATITAS stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. KATITAS has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.50.

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

