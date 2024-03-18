JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 766,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $190.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

