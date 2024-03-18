Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,968,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,973 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,246,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

