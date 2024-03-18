iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

