Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $423,150.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.