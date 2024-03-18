iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$69.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

iA Financial stock opened at C$86.64 on Friday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.2240373 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

