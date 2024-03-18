Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 707,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.