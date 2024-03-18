Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.03% of Agrify worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agrify by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

