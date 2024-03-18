Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,222.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.63), with a volume of 15369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,219 ($15.62).

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.76) to GBX 1,270 ($16.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,230.40 ($15.76).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,083.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,035.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,138.60, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,263.16%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

