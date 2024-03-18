Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

HFRO opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.