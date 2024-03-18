Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$42.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$34.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1403509 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. In other news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

