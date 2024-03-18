Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,025,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $910.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $875.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.10.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

