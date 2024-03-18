Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

