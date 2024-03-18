Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $468.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

