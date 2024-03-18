Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Linde Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Linde stock opened at $468.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN
– Get Free Report
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.
Get Our Latest Report on LIN
About Linde
(Free Report)
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde
Insider Activity at Linde
In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Linde Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.23 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
Linde Company Profile
(Free Report)
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.