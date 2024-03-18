Financial Comparison: Southland (SLND) vs. Its Rivals

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 127 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southland and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 175 1472 3242 77 2.65

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.91%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors -0.01% -4.19% 2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.3% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.24 Southland Competitors $1.54 billion $28.13 million 417.42

Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southland peers beat Southland on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

