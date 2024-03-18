Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

ENX opened at $9.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,595,478.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

