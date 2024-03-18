Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $189.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

