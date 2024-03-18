David J Yvars Group Has $331,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

