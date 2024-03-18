Cue Biopharma (CUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

